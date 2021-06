Medical technology is truly astounding, and to be honest, that might not be giving it the full credit it deserves. The industry has come a long way, even in the last several decades, and in some cases, these advancements have commingled with aesthetics, too. For instance, Botox began as a treatment for an eye condition called ‘strabismus’ and now is used to smooth wrinkles, numerous plastic surgery techniques originated during the First World War as surgeons mended soldier’s wounded bodies, and even Latisse eyelash treatment was first intended to treat glaucoma. The latest advancement with a cool cosmetic effect: Upneeq eye drops.