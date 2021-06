The best way to personalize your wedding is to incorporate the things you love the most: books, movies, food, travel destinations and more. If you love the idea of an Alice in Wonderland wedding, we're here to help plan it. You can incorporate this famous Lewis Carroll story into your nuptials in so many different ways. Rock a blue Alice in Wonderland-themed dress, serve a Wonderland-inspired cake, order checkerboard stationery or invest in Mad Hatter-inspired decor. Tea party weddings and bridal showers are already trending, thanks to Bridgerton, so this theme feels nostalgic and modern all at once.