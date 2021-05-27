The Ultimate Makeup Application Order, According to Several Experts

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you are someone who regularly wears makeup across all your features—including skin, eyes, lips, and cheeks—you likely have an ordered application method that you turn to over and again. Perhaps you always apply foundation and concealer first before moving on to eyeshadow; maybe you define your brows before drawing on eyeliner. Whatever your regimen, if it works for you, it's perfect the way it is, says celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee. "I always encourage anyone and everyone to come up with an order that suits them," she says. "I don't believe there is a mathematical approach to how products should be placed. I think the goal is always to have fun and enjoy the process, as one would a meditation."