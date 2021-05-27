Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Four 2021 Cal Football Game Times Announce

By By Cal Athletics
bearinsider.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal will begin the 2021 season with 3 nationally-televised games. The 2021 home opener vs. Nevada at California Memorial Stadium will be on Saturday, Sept. 4 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT on FS1. Kickoff times and broadcast television networks were also announced for the Golden Bears' other two non-conference games at TCU (Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m. CT/12:30 p.m. PT, ESPNU) and against Sacramento State (Sept. 18, 1 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Bay Area), as well as a Friday night Pac-12 North showdown at Oregon (Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN).

bearinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sacramento State#Bears#American Football#Tcu#Espnu#Pac 12 North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden's outburst at CNN reporter

"The View" co-hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated exchange Thursday after McCain criticized President Biden for snapping at a reporter following a press conference on his European trip the day before. “Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior," McCain said, referring...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."