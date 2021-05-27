Officials seek feedback on Banks traffic signal plan

Vehicle usage at the intersection of Northwest Banks Road, Main Street and Cedar Canyon Road is expected to double.

Washington County officials are planning to redesign a main intersection on the north end of Banks.

The intersection of Northwest Banks Road, Cedar Canyon Road and Main Street, which continues north as Highway 47, will receive bicycle and pedestrian improvements and a new traffic signal, Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation officials announced in May.

The four-way intersection currently uses stop signs and right turn lanes on Banks Road and Main Street to control traffic. It is also adjacent to a railroad crossing.

Officials expect the number of vehicles using the intersection to double by 2040, with anticipated growth in and around Banks.

"Without improvements, traffic queues and wait times will cause long delays," the project website notes.

The project will cost $5 million. It's being funded through the county's Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program.

People can submit comments on a proposed redesign of the intersection through May 31.

Officials expect the design to be finalized in early 2022.

The right-of-way acquisition process will begin later this summer, with a right-of-way agent notifying property owners and working with them to obtain necessary rights-of-way and/or easements, officials said.

Construction is expected to take place from summer 2022 through spring 2023, depending on the completion timelines of the project design and right-of-way process, officials said.