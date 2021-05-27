Cancel
Clackamas, OR

Some spots on the Clackamas River Ranger District open for summer

By Emily Lindstrand
Estacada News
Estacada News
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sOUR_0aE01JZD00 Highway 224 will remain closed; visitors should plan to use Highway 26 to access forest locations

Though Highway 224 will remain closed through the summer, many recreation sites on the Mt. Hood National Forest that were outside of the Riverside Fire's perimeter will reopen.

Locations like Timothy Lake and Lake Harriet will be available for those who wish to get outdoors. Since Highway 224 and Forest Road 46 are closed until at least this fall, visitors should plan on using Highway 26 to access these sites. Along with Highway 25, sections of Forest Roads 42, 46, and 57 are open.

The access road to La Dee Flats experienced fire damage and required hazard tree work before it opens. Though Bagby Hot Springs was not damaged by the fire, it is behind roads impacted by the flames and will not open in 2021.

No campgrounds along the Clackamas River will open this year. In addition to 13 campgrounds experiencing moderate to severe fire damage, Forest Service officials estimate that the corridor along Highway 224 and Forest Road 46 has at least 100,000 hazard trees as a result of the fire. Additionally, hillsides are likely to experience landslides.

The state of Oregon's Debris Management Task Force is working on removing hazardous trees and falling rocks, as well as repairing damaged asphalt on Highway 224.

ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com
