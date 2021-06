If you’re reading this, you’re probably aware that a new Minecraft update is just around the corner. If not, THERE'S AN UPDATE AROUND THE CORNER! Head over here to get the lowdown. The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update will include new mobs, new items (like the amethyst shard), and new blocks – and it just so happens we’re going deep on one of those for you today. Meet the copper ore block.