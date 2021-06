Add another name to the Oregon visitor list for this weekend, and it's one of the nation's best running backs. Four-star running back prospect Sedrick Irvin Jr. will be on campus on Saturday for an unofficial visit. Irvin plays his prep football in Miami (Florida) and Gulliver Prep high school. The 5-foot-10 running back is rated as the eighth-best player at his position in the 2023 recruiting class, the 200th best prospect nationally regardless of position, and the 43rd best player in the state of Florida for his class.