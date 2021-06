COVID-19 shed a light on many modern problems and modern solutions alike. The importance of having a flexible work model, for example, quickly became clear. Other lessons might be somewhat less discussed, but certainly no less critical to success. Understanding how and why to invest in themselves, for example, is vital to employee productivity and happiness, especially when dealing with exceptional circumstances. The question many people face is how exactly to go about making this important investment. HR professionals have the ability to motivate the workforce to do exactly that.