New Made to Save Campaign by Mekanism
The new “Made to Save” campaign from non-profit Civic Nation was created by Mekanism alongside the Creative Alliance, a group of creative agencies, platforms, producers, and influencers. This new campaign, titled “Carla,” was inspired by this New York Times article that shares the heroic story of Carla Brown, a nurse in Baton Rouge, LA who is on a mission to vaccinate members of her community that have been hesitant to receive the vaccine. Mekanism and the Creative Alliance share Civic Nation’s COVID-19 vaccination mission through nurse Carla’s journey, taking a much more emotional approach than the previous Made to Save campaign.www.thesfegotist.com