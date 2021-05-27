Cancel
New Made to Save Campaign by Mekanism

By Editorial
thesfegotist.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new “Made to Save” campaign from non-profit Civic Nation was created by Mekanism alongside the Creative Alliance, a group of creative agencies, platforms, producers, and influencers. This new campaign, titled “Carla,” was inspired by this New York Times article that shares the heroic story of Carla Brown, a nurse in Baton Rouge, LA who is on a mission to vaccinate members of her community that have been hesitant to receive the vaccine. Mekanism and the Creative Alliance share Civic Nation’s COVID-19 vaccination mission through nurse Carla’s journey, taking a much more emotional approach than the previous Made to Save campaign.

www.thesfegotist.com
nny360.com

Paul Guglielmo to be face, voice of new CountryMax campaign

VICTOR — CountryMax Stores, a Western New York family-owned business with 18 retail stores across the state, is partnering with Paul Guglielmo — maker of Guglielmo’s Sauce, owner of Craft Cannery and host of a popular podcast — to showcase its lineup of food items and home food preparation products.
thesfegotist.com

eos and Triller team up with Mekanism to Spread the Love for Pride

SF’s own Mekanism was behind this fun idea a few weeks back for LA Pride. Eos Products, the beauty brand known for its iconic lip balms, partnered with Triller, the global AI-powered social media experience, for a cool, lip-smacking way to raise funds for the Trevor Project and honor PRIDE month.
fb101.com

BROCKMANS, THE ‘PROPERLY IMPROPER GIN’, IS STIRRED BUT NEVER SHAKEN BY NEW AD CAMPAIGN

Brockmans Gin is launching a bold new communications campaign as part of a £3million global marketing spend. When Brockmans Gin launched in 2008, the brand was deemed to be rebellious. A completely new gin taste experience was born, exciting the palate by blending several unconventional botanicals including blueberries, blackberries and subtle citrus and coriander notes with the traditional juniper berries. The result was an exquisite, accessible yet complex gin which appeals to new and experienced gin consumers alike.
ideahuntr.com

Heartfelt Post-Covid Travel Campaigns : Made Possible by Hosts

Airbnb recently launched the ‘Made Possible by Hosts’ campaign after a year of cutting digital advertising in light of the global pandemic. The new marketing scheme highlights the brand’s key value: “unique experiences, magical connections with local hosts and a community of hosts and guests.”. The Made Possible By Hosts...
Posted by Live 95.9
Live 95.9

Pittsfield Launches New Recycling Campaign

On Monday, the City of Pittsfield launched its new recycling campaign, Pittsfield Recycles – The Right Way, which is aimed at promoting good recycling habits and will run through early August. The campaign kicked off with a video featuring Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the city’s Department of Public Services and Utilities.
talesbuzz.com

‘Single most qualified’ mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after YouTube bans his video

The man who invented the mRNA technology used in some coronavirus vaccines says he was censored by YouTube for sharing his concerns on the vaccines in a podcast. “[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I’m of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept a vaccine or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Malone during a Wednesday segment on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, saying YouTube deleted a video of him speaking about the associated risks.
freedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
battlefordsnow.com

New BUH life-saving equipment made possible through donations

A new dual chamber external pacemaker has been purchased and is saving lives at Battlefords Union Hospital (BUH) because of the generosity of donors to the BUH Foundation. The new pacemaker was purchased using surplus funds raised from the 2020 $100-thousand Cash Lottery “Ask” line; an annual event that provides ticket buyers the opportunity to make a charitable donation to support the purchase of equipment in the Emergency Department (ED) at BUH.
cwherald.com

Campaign launches to save Smardale Viaduct

Campaigners have launched a fundraising offensive to save an iconic Cumbrian landmark in desperate need of repair. Smardale Gill viaduct, in the Upper Eden Valley, was designed by Cumbrian engineer Sir Thomas Bouch for the South Durham and Lancashire Union Railway in 1861 to carry coke to the steel works in Barrow.
Times Union

How the billions MacKenzie Scott is giving to colleges attended by students of color will help everyone in America

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced her third round of charitable gifts in June 2021, she said she was giving US$2.7 billion to 286 organizations. This list includes 31 colleges and universities serving people of color and other underserved communities.
EnvironmentKXLY

These new Barbies are made from ocean-bound plastic

(CNN) — Mattel is launching a new line of Barbies made from plastic that would otherwise become ocean waste. The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection, which has a summer theme, comes with three dolls, a beach shack play set and a starter assortment play set. The toy company is teaming...
mediapost.com

New Campaign Tackles The Delicate Subject Of Pregnancy Loss

An estimated 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss and many parents feel they have to navigate their grief and pain alone given the nature of the topic which remains uncomfortable for many to discuss openly. With that in mind Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center’s PAIL Network (Pregnancy and Infant Loss)...
furninfo.com

Wayfair Launches New Brand Campaign, “No Place Like It”

Wayfair recently unveiled their latest brand campaign, “No Place Like It.” Featuring real customers, honest reviews, and products that fit every space and need across the home, the latest omnichannel campaign showcases how Wayfair’s selection, value and expertise in all things home supports the needs of consumers’ lives - each and every day.
lincolnshireworld.com

Campaign to plant new trees at university campus

The University of Lincoln is pledging to plant one new tree for each application received at its postgraduate recruitment events in June. The pledge comes after FindAMasters.com recently awarded the university with the Best Postgraduate Marketing and Recruitment campaign in the Postgrad Awards 2021, with judges praising the University for “putting the climate emergency agenda alongside it’s postgraduate student recruitment efforts.”
myce.com

Microsoft Warns of New Nobelium Phishing Campaign

Microsoft has recently issued a warning regarding the Russian-backed group known as Nobelium. The group is currently engaged in a phishing campaign after having gained control over the Constant Contact account used by USAID. Constant Contact is an email marketing platform. Through control of this account, Nobelium has been able...
realvail.com

FirstBank helps grow more than savings with tree-planting campaign

FirstBank on Tuesday issued the following press release on its FirstBank Bloom Package and tree-planting push in Colorado, Arizona and California:. FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced that for every FirstBank Bloom Package opened through Aug. 31 the bank will plant five trees in partnership with global reforestation nonprofit, One Tree Planted.
EconomyRocky Mount Telegram

New campaign aims to recruit businesses to state

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina has launched a national advertising campaign focused on increasing awareness and choice of North Carolina as a place where diverse businesses and workforce talent can thrive. Titled “All In North Carolina,” the campaign’s central message stresses the vast opportunity and diversity of place,...
adsofbrands.net

Landia Imagines Beating Up Artificial Ingredients in New Burger King Campaign

The latest campaign from multi-award-winning global production house LANDIA and agency We Believers for Burger King was directed by Robert Llauró and Agustín Alberdi. The campaign, entitled “The Naturals vs. The Artificials", visualizes a surreal take on the brand’s preservative-free Whoppers. The narrative, which is accompanied by a humorous ballad, follows a gang of anthropomorphic natural ingredients (veggies, a burger bun, and a flaming burger patty) literally beating up a frightened crew of artificial additives (Sodium Benzoate, Monosodium Glutamate, Polysorbate 80, EDT Acid, and Calcium Propionate).