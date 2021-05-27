Sips and Eats: French Toast Bites and Yards Brew unite, new BBQ spot in KOP, and more

Yards Brewing and Lokal Artisan Foods to Make History with New French Toast Bites Ale. Charisse McGill and Lokal Artisan Foods have made history again with their new release of Pennsylvania’s only beer by a Black-owned, female-owned business. What started out as a fresh-made street food treat in Philadelphia has now found its way onto the beer scene – just in time for summer and your Memorial Day Weekend. In collaboration with Yards Brewing Company, Lokal Artisan Foods recently launched a new French Toast Bites Ale. The smooth and malty brew was inspired by the famous French Toast Bites sold at Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Made in America, St. Joe’s, Better Box, and Bronx Night Market.