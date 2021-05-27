Cowboys Top Sooners to Advance in Big 12 Tournament

Every Thursday this summer, SI Sooners ranks the top 10 Oklahoma Sooners at their respective positions. Today: kickoff and punt returners. 1. Antonio Perkins (2001-04) Nobody did it better than Antonio Perkins — in a career, in a season, or in a game. Perkins’ three punt returns touchdowns and 277 yards against UCLA in 2003 remains the NCAA standards, but his excellence was always on display. In 2002, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Lawton product set a school record with 647 punt return yards (on 43 runbacks), averaged 15.0 yards per return and scored three touchdowns. In 2003, on 53 returns, totaled 642 yards, averaged 12.1 per return, and scored four TDs. His 1,441 career punt return yards remains an OU record that is likely untouchable. Perkins earned consensus All-America honors in 2003 as a return specialist, but he also had 11 career interceptions. Perkins was a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL Draft (103rd overall) and played six games in two NFL seasons.