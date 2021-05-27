Cancel
Stewartsville, MO

Linda Kagay

northwestmoinfo.com
 19 days ago

Kansas City, MO…Linda Kagay, 80, formerly of Stewartsville, passed away on May 25, 2021, in North Kansas City, Missouri. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m at Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church at Stewartsville on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with Rev. Kevin Griffin and Zeffery Bingham officiating. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Christian Burial will follow at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery in Osborn, Mo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, Mo.

www.northwestmoinfo.com
