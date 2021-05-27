Louis Koo Helms Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs The Machines”
With a deep passion for film, Louis Koo (古天樂) founded his own studio One Cool Group Limited with a focus on movie production, post-production, distribution and financing. While the company has been enjoying success in the Hong Kong and Chinese market, Louis has set his eyes on the international market and successfully helmed Netflix animated movie The Mitchells vs The Machines in collaboration with Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.www.jaynestars.com