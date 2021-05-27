Reducing unwanted aquatic plant and algae growth in ponds

During the spring and summer, we get a lot of questions at the extension office from pond owners about how to control unwanted aquatic plant and algae growth in their ponds. Whether constructing a new pond or renovating an old one, minimize shallow areas of less than 2.5 or 3 feet around the shoreline to prevent unwanted plant growth. Aquatic plant and algae typically establish first in these shallow areas before extending toward the center of the pond.