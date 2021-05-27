Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylor County, KY

Reducing unwanted aquatic plant and algae growth in ponds

By Special to the CKNJ
Central Kentucky News-Journal
 17 days ago

During the spring and summer, we get a lot of questions at the extension office from pond owners about how to control unwanted aquatic plant and algae growth in their ponds. Whether constructing a new pond or renovating an old one, minimize shallow areas of less than 2.5 or 3 feet around the shoreline to prevent unwanted plant growth. Aquatic plant and algae typically establish first in these shallow areas before extending toward the center of the pond.

www.cknj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Taylor County, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#Algae Blooms#Aquatic Life#Surface Water#Plant Life#Kentucky State University#Unwanted Aquatic Plant#Unwanted Aquatic Growth#Algae Growth#Unwanted Plant Growth#Shallow Ponds#Pond Nutrients#Pond Water#Pond Soils#Aquatic Dyes#Control Plant#Private Kentucky Ponds#Branched Algae#Soft Stemmed Plants#Shallow Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...