USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish case stronger once above 109.35

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets are waiting for US employment and Durable Goods data. US Treasury yields bounced modestly from weekly lows but remain depressed. USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 109.00 figure, but dollar’s weakness limits the upside. The USD/JPY consolidates modest gains above the 109.00 figure, still poised to advance although without...

