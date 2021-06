Indiana duo The Cold Stares have just released "Heavy Shoes," the title track from their upcoming studio album, out August 13th via Mascot Records. Shot in an abandoned 19th-century church that seemed to breathe with the energy of those who had once filled its halls, "Heavy Shoes" is a metaphor for the baggage we all carry, whether it's a relationship, an addiction, or just something you can’t let go of. "That feeling of every step being heavier than the last and not being able to carry the baggage any further," explains guitarist Chris Tapp. "Heavy Shoes was the first song I had written for the album, and kind of a template we wanted to use for the rest of the record. Heavy, bluesy, straight ahead and honest.