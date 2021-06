Clement Lenglet admits he felt a Champions League hangover going into last season with Barcelona. He spoke of the tough days after Barcelona's 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich. “I left that game raging. Taking such a sizeable 8-2 defeat hurt me a lot, I was worn out," said Lenglet to L'Equipe. “I felt empty for a few days. It's very hard to digest, it hurt so much, so much. It was the first time I'd let so many goals in, in a game."