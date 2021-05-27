Time to get out there

It’s already June?! Where the heck has 2021 gone? We’re still not used to writing 2021 and we’re already halfway through. Make it make sense!. Last summer, of 2020, COVID was peaking and everything was closed down. It was even scary to go to the beach! This year, however, vaccines are here and establishments are starting to open back up! So Your Property Masters of McBride Realty Group are going to explain how you can make the most of your summertime this year, how to keep the kids occupied, some events going on around town, and more! Let us be your guide to your 2021 Florida Summer! (Summer is also a great time to sell your house, but we won’t touch on that).