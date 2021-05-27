Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Time to get out there

By Special to the CKNJ
Central Kentucky News-Journal
 28 days ago

Now warm enough again, my family pulled out our kayaks, headed for the water and pushed each other off the bank. In that moment, I feel free floating on the water. Kayaking, to me, is an everlasting relationship with nature emersed in the beauty of the water and wildlife – a spiritual experience.

www.cknj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Fish#Kayaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Kayak
Related
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

LeBlanc: Summer is here, time to get the kayak out

Summer is here and it is getting a little warm so I have a suggestion that will help you enjoy the season and that is to take a look at the paddling trails that are available to us by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and also what is available right here on Lake Conroe.
Orlando, FLyourpropertymastersblog.com

It’s Time to Get Ready for Summer!

It’s already June?! Where the heck has 2021 gone? We’re still not used to writing 2021 and we’re already halfway through. Make it make sense!. Last summer, of 2020, COVID was peaking and everything was closed down. It was even scary to go to the beach! This year, however, vaccines are here and establishments are starting to open back up! So Your Property Masters of McBride Realty Group are going to explain how you can make the most of your summertime this year, how to keep the kids occupied, some events going on around town, and more! Let us be your guide to your 2021 Florida Summer! (Summer is also a great time to sell your house, but we won’t touch on that).
Animalsnewsatw.com

‘To get out there with a guide dog is amazing’

A blind couple who say their guide dogs have been instrumental in the freedom they have experienced during lockdown now want to help others. Mel Griffiths, of Nottingham and a dog health advisor for Guide Line, the Guide Dogs’ national helpline, walked the equivalent of 53 miles (85km) in a single week with her companion Elsa to raise money for the charity.
WorkoutsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

How to get back into working out

It’s no secret that working out is hard. In fact, the toughest part might even come before getting to the gym. Simply finding the motivation to get ready and out the door can feel much tougher than the actual exercises, no matter how good your intentions. Maybe you were super...
Golfbowhunting.com

It’s Time to Put Golfing, Skiing Out of Their Misery

I gave up golfing and skiing in mid-May, only 39 years after I last golfed and 45 years after I last skied. Maybe I’m slow to catch on, but I gave both decisions much thought the past four decades. In fact, I recall the last time I used that gear....
SportsIdaho Mountain Express

It’s getting ‘crazy’ out here

The year keeps getting better for local skier Karl Fostvedt. First came a successful winter in which Fostvedt won the men’s division of the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competition at Jackson Hole, and now “Crazy” Karl took home the gold to be named the Valley’s Best Athlete. It was...
GardeningCleburne Times-Review

Pam Boehm: Get out of the weeds

Have you noticed all of the tall grass and weeds since the rains have hit? It seems like every time I turn around, I am having to mow my yard. Through the years, I have really enjoyed yard work, however, I have always detested pulling weeds. My experience with pulling weeds comes from years of weeding my garden. When I began gardening, I learned quickly if you don’t keep your garden “weeded,” the weeds will choke out your plants. The more it rains, the more the weeds grow. If the weeds continue to grow, they will take over and prevent the good plants from growing and producing a harvest.
Shoppingprimewomen.com

Time for a Bedding Refresh? Check Out These Summer Picks

A good night’s rest can make all the difference. Will we have a good day? A bad day? A case of the Mondays? It can all come down to the amount of tossing, turning, and clock-watching we did the night before. This can also affect our entire outlook on life – no pressure, right? I think the best sleep that I get comes when the house is nice and cool; the fan is blowing a gentle breeze, and I’m tucked into bed safe and sound. With summer quickly approaching, that means that heat and humidity are right around the corner. When you find yourself kicking off the covers because of the heat, you’ll begin wishing you had more breathable, lightweight covers. Finding the perfect summer bedding can feel like a chore because there are endless options to choose from. But don’t sweat it; we’ve picked our favorite options to bring you the best night’s sleep.
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Upside Down Bikes on the Trail, Do You Know What It Means?

If you’re a skier, chances are you’ve seen crossed skis (or poles) on the piste when someone has gone down or had an accident and is getting assistance. If you’re a rider, and your friend has gone down on the trail in a vulnerable spot, what do you do? Have you ever seen upside down bikes on the trail?
Petsinwhitleycounty.com

Mosquitoes are out — it's summer time

Mosquitoes are out, particularly at dusk, and when mosquitoes are out, it’s summer time. There is no more sure sign of summer than mosquitoes. There are more signs of summer, of course, flies, mostly during the day, ants, beetles and butterflies, also mostly during the day. There are plants that...
Interior DesignRealty Today

Getting the Most Out of Your Home

When setting your home up for you and your family, the devil is always in the details. From remodeling dated closets to maximize space and organization to purchasing a coffee subscription as one less thing to worry about in the kitchen and pantry, there's plenty of ways to really get the most from your home. Here are a few ideas of how to do just that.
South Weldon, NClakegastongazette-observer.com

Out and About: Get hooked on Weldon

Did you know that as you enter Weldon, N.C. from US-158 East (near the corner of Elm and West 3rd streets), you’ll encounter a huge striped bass, aka rockfish, hanging beneath a towering sign that reads, “WELDON, NC – ROCKFISH CAPITAL OF THE WORLD.”. Beneath the fish, named Rocky, a...
Kidspurewow.com

How to Establish a Morning Routine for Kids (So Everybody Gets Out the Door on Time)

School drop-off is in ten minutes and you’ve asked your kid to put his shoes on six times already, but he’s still sitting there casually poking his waffle. That’s when you realize that the waffle prodding means that he hasn’t brushed his teeth yet. Oh, and he has syrup down his shirt so that needs changing too. At this point, your blood pressure starts to rise and you’re barking out orders as you move through your home like a hurricane trying to get everything you need so that you can get out the door. It’s a stressful way to start the day (and one that guarantees a late slip).
YogaWesterly Sun

At the Library: School’s out. Time for Summer Reading!

Summer is finally here, and things are looking a little bit brighter (especially now that we can see so many of your lovely smiles again)! We’re thrilled to once again announce that our Summer Reading programs will begin at the end of this week … this is the 90th anniversary of our kids Summer Reading Program, and we also have amazing and fun programs for teens and adults! It all kicks off this Friday, June 25.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Get out this weekend in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO — Scorching temperatures lately have made it clear that summer is here to stay, at least for a few months, and there are many ways to get out and about to enjoy the sun this weekend. If you're hungry, two different Fargo parking lots are hosting celebrations of food...
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Time Out Market Montréal will reopen on July 2

This is it: We're ready to party, and you're all invited. On Friday, July 2, Time Out Market Montréal will reopen its doors in the heart of downtown, and it's coming in as hot as the summer season with fresh chefs, cocktails and culture. Come spend some of your long...
PetsTODAY.com

Untrained pandemic pups present dilemma for Americans

A few weeks ago, Jeffrey Davis decided his son’s dog is no longer welcome in his home. It’s not that the Utah resident doesn’t love dogs — he does. His yellow Lab, Cosmo, is a loyal running buddy and beloved family pet. But about six months into the pandemic, his...