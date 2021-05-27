Cancel
Celebrities

Prince William takes Prince Philip’s car to the drive-in to see a Disney movie

By Brian Niemietz
NY Daily News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain’s Prince Harry took a vintage vehicle formerly owned by his recently deceased great-grandfather to a drive-in screening of Disney’s “Cruella” in Scotland. He was joined by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in the 1966 2A Land Rover that once belonged to Prince Philip, who died last month at...

