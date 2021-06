BATAVIA — After flags honoring local heroes were on display for a week at A Field of Thanks at St. James Episcopal Church, closing ceremonies took place this afternoon. “Flags are symbols. They serve as many things. They may be a rallying call. They may be a reminder of an ideal. They may be a call to action,” the Rev. Bonnie Morris of St. James said during her homily on community heroes. “Today and this week and throughout this entire project, flags have pointed to people. They pointed to service. They pointed to dedication. These flags have given us a way to come together and honor this service.”