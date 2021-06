After the winter and being cooped up in our houses, we welcome summer and the call of the ocean as it tells us to relax, take off our shoes, and walk on the sandy shores. There are so many delightful beaches and beach towns nearby to take your pick from. Getting out and exploring one of these charming beach towns is an excellent way to hit that reset button and refresh yourself. Breathe in that fresh sea breeze and stretch in the sun. Whether you want to pack in many activities like surfing, shopping in art stores, and riding a carousel by the ocean, or want to take it easy like relaxing on a beach and eating delicious food, we found some excellent options for you!