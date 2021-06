Everyone is chasing the win in Fortnite, but what do you get for your first win in Chapter 2 Season 7? Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s another glider. When you get your first dub of the season, you’ll receive a cool new glider. The glider is called Invasion and is based around the alien theme of the season overall. It resembles the giant UFO that made its way above the island at the start of the season.