Acer Predator Triton 500 SE packs a 16-inch Mini LED display

By Mike Lowe
Pocket-lint.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - The 'Style Edition' of Acer's Predator Triton series is back for its second round, bringing a Mini LED display to the party. The Predator Triton 500 SE is the 16-inch model in the series - the original 300 SE is the smaller-scale 14-inch model - and not only ups the scale, but ups the power potential too.

www.pocket-lint.com
