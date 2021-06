London – 2nd June 2021 – Today, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) announced the launch of the HUAWEI MateView Series, including the HUAWEI MateView and HUAWEI MateView GT. This not only serves as the first monitor line-up added to Huawei Consumer BG’s product portfolio, but also an extension of the signature qualities of the HUAWEI Mate Series, displaying cutting-edge technology, great reliability and outstanding quality. Introduced as part of a brand-new product category, the HUAWEI MateView GT features a curved ultrawide display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, with an innovative integrated SoundBar. With the HUAWEI MateView GT, Huawei is dedicated to offering consumers an even more powerful and efficient monitor, taking the gaming and entertainment experience to a new level.