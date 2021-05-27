Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo’s ‘Game Builder Garage’ is a powerful and complex game creation tool

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are dozens of gaming tools out there that promise to teach your kids to code, because after all, they’re going to need those precious STEM skills to survive in today’s workforce. I’ve looked at a few of them and passed on many others because well, they didn’t really seem all that fun. Nintendo’s upcoming $30 Game Builder Garage for Switch might actually buck the trend, in that it’s not designed to teach your kids how to code so much as it is teaching about actual game design — not only how games run, but how to make them actually fun.

wmleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Game Design#Game Mechanics#Game Console#Game Builder Garage#Rpg Maker#Labo Toy Con Garage#The Super Mario Maker#Game Builder Garage#Super Mario Bros#Nintendo Switch Online#Nes Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesnintendolink.com

Game Builder Garage Has a Demo and It’s Now Available Worldwide!

The recently release Game Builder Garage just received a free demo on the Nintendo Switch eShop! If you were one of those players who was on the fence about diving into this one, Nintendo is now giving you the chance to try before you buy. This is an awesome change of pace for the Big N, as demos, especially for first party games, are not too common. Thankfully, this seems like the right choice for the new IP to garner more interest.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Game Builder Garage update out now (version 1.0.1)

Nintendo is no stranger to day one updates, and the tradition continues with Game Builder Garage. Version 1.0.1 is available alongside the title’s launch. – Addressed various issues to create a more comfortable game experience.
Video GamesComicBook

First Nintendo Switch Pro Game Possibly Revealed

The first Nintendo Switch Pro game was reportedly revealed today and nobody noticed. For well over a year, there have been rumors and reports about a new, more powerful Nintendo Switch in the works. Recently, these rumors started to heat up, and according to a variety of reputable sources, the new piece of Nintendo hardware is going to be revealed soon, and may even release this year.
Video Gamestechxplore.com

Nintendo spotlights Switch games with no console update

Nintendo on Tuesday unveiled updated versions of its hit console games including Zelda and Super Smash Brothers, but disappointed fans looking for a new model of its popular Switch console. Rumors of a new version of the Switch had fueled anticipation ahead of a streamed presentation by the Japanese video...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Game Builder Garage review: It’s what you make of it

Game Builder Garage is something that just came out of left field for Nintendo, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing. With Super Mario Maker 2 not receiving much more support anymore, this might be the next best thing for Switch owners— especially on the creative side— to get their hands on.
Video GamesDestructoid

People are already making Zelda and Mario Kart games in Game Builder Garage

So Game Builder Garage kind of came out of nowhere. Nintendo announced it very recently, and then all of a sudden, boom, it’s on the eShop on June 11 for 30 bucks. As a reminder, this is a tool for people who “dream of building their own game,” and allows for a streamlined way for folks to experience game and visual design: much like many STEM-focused games of its ilk in the past few years.
Video GamesNew York Post

Nintendo factory to be turned into gaming museum

This iconic game-maker is creating a shrine for its legacy. Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has announced that it will transform a factory where it once manufactured games into a museum preserving the company’s history. “Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant (Ogura-cho, Uji-city, Kyoto) and the land surrounding the building will be used...
Video Gamesdudeiwantthat.com

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

The first of Nintendo's handheld gaming consoles, the Game & Watch debuted in Japan in 1980. In November 2020, Nintendo released an updated Super Mario Bros. version of the Game & Watch in honor of the game's 35th anniversary. This November - November 12, 2021 - they'll follow up its success with the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Nintendo’s E3 Direct set the stage for a Game Boy Advance renaissance

After years of dashed dreams, Nintendo finally delivered the Direct event fans always dreamed of. The company was able to overcome historically overblown expectations and delivered a memorable E3 2021 presentation that saved an otherwise weak show. From Metroid to Wario, it felt like Nintendo obliged some of fans’ loftiest expectations over the years. You know a Nintendo show went well when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 wasn’t even the biggest talking point when all was said and done.
Video GamesCNET

Nintendo's Zelda Game & Watch packs three classics on a tiny screen

It's the 35th anniversary of Zelda. And of course, there's a Zelda edition Game & Watch coming. Nintendo announced the second in its rebooted series of novelty Game & Watch retro handhelds at this year's E3 version of Nintendo Direct: a Zelda-infused version coming Nov. 12. It looks very much like the Mario Game & Watch released last year, but significantly better: There are three Zelda games on this one (the original Zelda, Zelda II, and Link's Awakening, plus a bonus original Game & Watch game called Vermin). Last year's Super Mario Game & Watch just had the original Super Mario Bros. and Mario: The Lost Levels along with a Game & Watch game called Ball.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: F-Zero Is Already Being Recreated In Game Builder Garage

Will join Excitebike, EarthBound and more... Nobody was entirely sure about the potential of Game Builder Garage prior to its release, but now that it's in the hands of the Nintendo community, we're seeing all sorts of amazing creations. Some of the most popular ones so far have been recreations...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Every game announcement from Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

Heading into the final day of E3 2021, there was a common sentiment going around social media: It was up to Nintendo to “save” this year’s show. That was no easy task. E3 has largely been underwhelming this year outside of Microsoft’s mega-showcase. Placing all of one’s hopes and dreams on a company that often delivers uneven digital showcases felt like a recipe for disappointment. No matter how much Nintendo tried to set expectations in advance, fans were already setting themselves up for failure the night before as Mario Kart 9 trended on Twitter.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It might come as a surprise to everyone because no one saw it coming, but it is, indeed, happening! Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game of Square Enix is going to be available to Nintendo Switch as officially announced during the Nintendo E3 2021 Direct presentation.