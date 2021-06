What if video games were fun? What if, instead of being devoted to dark, gritty, overly moralizing storytelling, or gameplay so difficult that you might spend an entire week on a single boss battle, video games were an expression of joy? The sort of super hardcore games I’m describing by no means represent the entire landscape of gaming today, and there’s a place for those prestige games, no doubt. But when it comes to the majority of PlayStation exclusives (Last of Us Part II, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, the dreary list goes on and on), we seem to have lost a lot of what originally drew so many of us to gaming: fun! Games should be fun!