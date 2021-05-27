Preview: New Switch game by Nintendo teaches you how to make games

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate the launch of the Game Builder Garage game, which is now available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Nintendo is teaming up with the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) and Girls Make Games to show how fun it is to learn how to create video games. The NSLA is a national, non-profit organization focused on investing in summer learning to help kids return to school in the fall ready to succeed, while Girls Make Games hosts a series of summer camps, workshops and game jams designed to inspire the next generation of designers, creators and engineers. Game Builder Garage will be part of Girls Make Games’ popular summer camps, and Nintendo will be the title sponsor for STEM Day during the NSLA’s National Summer Learning Week, among other upcoming activities – all to help young people learn how to make games through the software’s highly interactive lessons.