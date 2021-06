Amazon continues its mission to transform grocery retail with a new store in Bellevue, Washington, that allows consumers to skip the checkout line through mobile technology. The full-sized Amazon Fresh store opens on June 17, allowing shoppers to buy veggies, fruit, meat, seafood, prepared foods, and pastries without having to wait in the checkout line. The "Just Walk Out" technology through a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning but is also allows customers who look for a traditional experience in a checkout lane to shop as well. Amazon operates 14 other Amazon Fresh stores since opening its first last August.