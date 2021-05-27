Cancel
Chicago, IL

‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark, 32, Dies in Accident: Jack Black, Miranda Cosgrove and More Co-Stars React

By Jacklyn Krol
 19 days ago
School of Rock star Kevin Clark has passed away. He was 32. On Wednesday (May 26), Clark was riding his bike in Chicago when he was struck by a car. According to reports, he was in critical condition following the crash. Clark was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

