88.3 percent of Franklin teachers stay put; average earns $89,587 per year
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 88.3 percent of teachers stay at Franklin Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.northcooknews.com