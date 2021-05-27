Cancel
Treasury punts zero-based budgeting for more efficiency of spend

tucsonpost.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment's existing budgeting process has provided budget stability and political sustainability, but it does not guarantee efficiency, says the National Treasury. South Africa has suffered a mismatch between spending plans and revenue outcomes, and now Treasury wants to reconfigure the budget process. Treasury on Wednesday released a zero-based budgeting framework...

Tito Mboweni
#Zero Based Budgeting#Budget Deficit#The National Treasury
Economynewagebd.net

Budget should be based on updated data: experts

Policymakers and experts on Saturday stressed the need for updated, accurate and consistent economic data to improve the budget formulation process, its implementation and to ensure that budgetary expenditures yield the expected outcomes. At a virtual dialogue on the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 organised by the...
PoliticsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: An increase in spending is not a budget cut

Virtually every municipal budget season we hear the same cries coming from the tax and spenders. Since when is a year-over-year two or three percent increase in spending a budget cut? In the wake of a global pandemic that devastated taxpayer’s own personal budgets, the people with big dreams for your money still can’t get enough. It’s despicable and shameful but somehow anyone who opposes their lust for what’s left of your money is wrong.
Charleston, WVWeirton Daily Times

Second special session called to spend budget surplus dollars

CHARLESTON — Not content to wait until the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he would call a second special legislative session next week to spend excess tax revenue dollars. During his COVID-19 briefing Thursday at the Capitol, Justice announced he would sign...
Income Taxrepublicofbuzz.com

Exporters hail budget, seek restoration of zero-rating regime

KARACHI: The value-added textile exporters on Monday demanded the government to restore the zero-rated sales tax based on the “No Payment No Refund” system. A joint statement issued by the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) and other value-added textile associations said in general, the Federal Budget 2021/22 is better, compared with the previous budgets; however, the textile exporters’ most anticipated demands for the restoration of zero-rating – No Payment No Refund System, reduction in the withholding rate to 0.5 per cent and suspension of Export Development Fund (EDF) surcharge in the Budget 2021/22 was not given due consideration, which has spread dissatisfaction and annoyance among the businessmen.
Income Taxyourmoney.com

Treasury considers ‘pension tax raid’ to pay for Covid spending

One plan under consideration is cutting the pensions lifetime time allowance from £1,073,100 to £800,000 or £900,000, the Daily Telegraph understands. The lifetime allowance is the amount that you can save in a pension over your lifetime, without being charged tax. It was frozen at its current level at the...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Businessfinextra.com

SocGen and Kyriba co-develop cloud-based treasury management system

Societe Generale has joined forces with Kyriba to develop a new cloud-based treasury management system. The new platform will offer real-time monitoring of treasury positions and liqudity management, payment automation, improved fraud management and multi-bank and ERP connectivty. As it is hosted in the cloud, the bank says the service...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens as Fed seen more proactive on inflation

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve continued to flatten as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to clamp down on inflation pressures if they persist. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. The statement sent two-year and five-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes, higher. Long-dated yields, however, have since dropped, led by declines in 30-year bond yields. Analysts say that many investors are unwinding trades that were betting on higher inflation as the U.S. central bank indicates it will not let price pressures surge as high as some were fearing. “It does seem as though the market has now shifted its view that the Fed’s going to let inflation run wild, to the Fed’s basically going to kill inflation in the cradle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the truth is probably somewhere in the middle." “They are trying to reinforce their control of the narrative. I don’t think they want the narrative to be that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation,” Goldberg said. Yields jumped on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he thinks rate increases will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said. Two-year yields jumped to 0.284%, the highest since April 2020. Five-year yields increased to 0.962%, the highest since April 5. Bullard's comments "are confirmation on the shift at the Fed, which is now more concerned about upside inflationary pressures," Citigroup analysts Calvin Tse and Kiranpal Singh said in a report on Friday. The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard's comments. The curve between five-year and 30-year bonds has seen the largest move, flattening to 111 basis points, the smallest yield gap since September. It has flattened from 140 basis points before the Fed statement. Analysts say the move is being exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades betting on curve steepening. "We think it’s possible long-end steepeners were being used as a positive carry way of positioning for higher yields, especially with the expected Fed liftoff date nearly two years away, and the unwinds of those positions added flattening pressure," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the flattest since February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.485%. JPMorgan analysts are maintaining a short recommendation on 10-year notes, adding that they think the first rate hike will not be until the second half of 2023 and that they “expect policy will remain accommodative for some time following liftoff.” The fed funds futures market is pricing for rate hikes to begin in February 2023. The cost of borrowing Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo) was at 6 basis points on Friday. It has risen since the Fed on Wednesday raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves by five basis points to 0.15%, and the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from zero. The fed funds effective rate rose four basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points, the highest since August 2020. June 18 Friday 10:19AM New York / 1419 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2561 0.043 Three-year note 99-72/256 0.493 0.061 Five-year note 99-44/256 0.9218 0.043 Seven-year note 99-244/256 1.257 0.002 10-year note 101-72/256 1.4853 -0.026 20-year bond 104-8/256 2.0033 -0.042 30-year bond 107-48/256 2.0521 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -2.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Government Deficits, The Debt, Money And Inflation

The government has no resources of its own. When the government spends, it uses resources. Borrowed from bond purchasers. Thus, the arithmetic of government finance is simple: spending must equal tax receipts plus new borrowing. Any excess of spending over tax receipts is called the deficit. The national debt equals the cumulative history of deficits.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

City schools zero in on budget approval

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education is set to adopt its budget for the coming fiscal year. Board members held their second of two public meetings on the budget Tuesday night, and the budget — if adopted at the next school board meeting, set for June 22 — will take effect July 1.
Congress & Courtsthemorningnews.com

Treasury Warns Of Catastrophe If Congress Fails To Raise Debt Ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assumes that the Federal Government may face scratches at times while paying bills in August Recess of Congress If the House fail to make required changes in Federal Borrowing Limit. The Congress suspended the borrowing limit till 31st July, 2021 causing inability of Treasury Department to raise additional cash exchanging securities. Rather, emergency measures may have to be taken to pay out debts.
Marketshealthleadersmedia.com

S&P: Not-for-Profit Healthcare Sector Outlook Upgrades to 'Stable'

The bond rater downgraded the sector on March 25, 2020 to negative, and reaffirmed that rating in January 2021. — The outlook for the nation's not-for-profit healthcare sector -- rocked for more than one year by the coronavirus pandemic – has been upgraded from negative to stable by S&P Global Ratings.
Agricultureclubofmozambique.com

Mozambique: African Development Bank and Italian Technical Cooperation Fund extend €990,000 grant to boost agricultural value chains

The African Development Bank, with financing from the Italian Technical Cooperation Fund, has provided a €990,000 grant to help smaller agro-processing enterprises boost production and quality control. The project will enable the businesses to better tap into national and regional markets and capitalize on the opportunities created by the African...
Africaapanews.net

Press zooms in on implementation of medium-term recovery programme, others

The assurance by the Ministry of Finance that the implementation of a medium-term recovery and revitalisation programme will put the economy on a sound footing and return it to pre-COVID-19 levels is one of the leading stories in the Ghanaian press on Friday. The Graphic reports that the Ministry of...
Economymasonrymagazine.com

Building More: The Number Behind Jobsite Efficiency.

Everyone agrees that the base labor rate is an important number to figure out and know. We must know what to charge, and our base labor rate is the fundamental building block of our labor estimates. There is, however, a flip side. After the job is completed, there is a number ignored by many, but has its place among one of the most telling metrics you can use to structure your company. I call it profit turned per hour.
Businessspglobal.com

Economic Outlook Europe Q3 2021: The Grand Reopening

We revised upward our forecast for eurozone growth to 4.4% this year and 4.5% in 2022, seeing broader implementation of fiscal stimulus under the Next Generation EU plan and weaker contraction of GDP in the first quarter. The recovery is now moving to services after starting with industry, as most...
Coronavirusbolnews.com

Finance Minister answers the reason behind going to IMF

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin spoke about the major challenges faced by the PTI government. Tarin further explained how the government tried to deal with these challenges with limited resources. The biggest difficulty, he said, “When the PTI government came to power, was the country’s current account deficit of $20 million”.