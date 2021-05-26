Embassy auditions open Friday

We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including... “My 76 year old Grandmother Carol Flanagan is the absolute definition of an amazing woman and mother. She had five children of her own. She had four under the age of four and was only 18 years old! When my mother passed when I was eight months old she raised me as well. She lost her husband six years later to ALS. She now has nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She still works as a local dispatcher. She is known to everyone around her as Maw Flanagan. She fought COVID-19 this past July and spent eight days on a ventilator and 33 days hospitalized and survived it. I don’t know where I’d be in this world if it wasn’t for this woman!”