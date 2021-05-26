Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Embassy auditions open Friday

By Cumberland Times-News
Cumberland Times-News
 16 days ago

CUMBERLAND — Embassy Theatre will hold auditions for Arthur Miller's "All My Sons" on May 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. and May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show dates will be Aug. 13-22 with shows at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays.

www.times-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Cumberland, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Allegany Arts Council#Embassy#Auditions#Contact Embassy Theatre#Theater#Sundays#Dates#Selected Scenes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
World War II
Related
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

ALLEGANY MAGAZINE MAY 2021 -- MOMS WE LOVE: Carol Flanagan

We're celebrating Mother's Day all month long in Allegany Magazine with our "Moms We Love" reader submitted feature including... “My 76 year old Grandmother Carol Flanagan is the absolute definition of an amazing woman and mother. She had five children of her own. She had four under the age of four and was only 18 years old! When my mother passed when I was eight months old she raised me as well. She lost her husband six years later to ALS. She now has nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She still works as a local dispatcher. She is known to everyone around her as Maw Flanagan. She fought COVID-19 this past July and spent eight days on a ventilator and 33 days hospitalized and survived it. I don’t know where I’d be in this world if it wasn’t for this woman!”
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Allegany Magazine Online Exclusive Review: Cumberland Theatre’s “The House of Yes.”

Allegany Magazine Online Exclusive Review: Cumberland Theatre’s “House of Yes.”. Dark Comedy Brings Family Neurosis to Life on a Chess Board. Under normal circumstances, after seeing a local production with the intent of reviewing it, I have the lead paragraph mostly written in my head before I reach my driveway. But the play I just witnessed tonight at the Cumberland Theatre is anything but normal. And so I am having a difficult time conjuring an appropriate lead paragraph that will both entice audiences to go and see it and also warn people of its content without presenting an entire synopsis.