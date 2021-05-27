Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Water-saving seminars offered in-person again

 22 days ago
Fort Worth’s monthly Water Saving Seminars are in-person again, starting on June 10. Seminars are from 6–8 p.m. at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, 1700 University Drive.

The seminar series, taught by Rooted In experts, covers a wide variety of landscape and gardening topics each year. Fort Worth Water Conservation staff attend each seminar for questions about Fort Worth outdoor watering requirements and conservation programs.

Topics for remaining seminars

  • June 10: Soil Health and Amendments.
  • July 8: It’s Irrigation Season.
  • Aug. 12: Made for the Shade.
  • Sept. 9: Containers and Edibles
  • Oct. 14: Pollinators and Native Plants.
  • Nov. 11: Trees for North Texas.

Seminars are from 6–8 p.m. at the Botanic Research Institute of Texas, 1700 University Drive.

Registration for in-person attendance is required. Masks are recommended. A link is available to join the seminars virtually.

Get all the information online in the Classes and events section.

