China

Australia reviews China Port lease near US military outpost

tucsonpost.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia], May 27 (ANI): A lease granted to China's Landbridge Group to function Darwin Port in northern Australia, has come under review, amid the worsening diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing. Australian protection officers are reviewing the 99-year lease granted to Landbridge Group in 2015, in exchange for USD...

www.tucsonpost.com
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Australia
Country
China
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

US military gets 'laser focused' on keeping up with China

(CNN) — China was first and foremost on the minds of American politicians, planners and military officials during Thursday's congressional hearing on the Pentagon's defense authorization request for the forthcoming fiscal year. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday issued an internal directive to "laser focus" US military "efforts to...
Economybuffalonynews.net

China Focus: China passes law on Hainan free trade port

HAIKOU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday passed a law on the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), making institutional arrangements for the construction of the Hainan FTP at the national legislative level. Analysts believe that the law will lay a solid legal foundation for the construction operations, ensuring Hainan's...
WorldAustralian News

China gets veiled rebuke from Japan, Australia

Cornwall [UK], June 14 (ANI): In a veiled rebuke against China's assertive behaviour in connection with trade with Australia, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Sunday expressed strong opposition to "economic coercion". The opposition was raised during a meeting between Suga and Morrison on...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China inspects for coal hoarding at northern ports - sources

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China has sent officials to inspect coal inventories and crack down on illicit hoarding at ports, following a surge of physical coal prices and tight supplies in the market ahead of the peak consumption season. Officials conducted research at Caofeidian port and held meetings with...
Economyrock947.com

Australia takes wine dispute with China to WTO

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Australian government said on Saturday it was lodging a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over China’s imposition of anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports. “The government will continue to vigorously defend the interests of Australian wine makers using the established system in the WTO...
Chinacrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

National Internet Finance Association of China: Standardized Cosmetic Surgery-Related Financial Products and Services. The past few years have seen the rapid development of cosmetic surgery in China. In order to better serve their customers, some financial institutions have cooperated with third-party cosmetic surgery agencies to provide related financial services and products (e.g., cosmetic surgery installment plans). Yet, problems like excessive borrowing, lack of transparency, and high pricing have also brought damages to the interests of the consumers.
Industrytheloadstar.com

'Deja vu' in Australia's ports as terminals are hit by new round of strikes

It’s “deja vu” on the Australian waterfront, as industrial action again causes lengthy shipping delays. The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has begun a series of work stoppages at Patrick Terminals’ Sydney facility and, with further action planned for the rest of the month, berth delays now at five days are expected to get longer.
Politicsmarinelink.com

China Condemns Latest US Warship Transit of Taiwan Strait

The guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) steams through the Philippine Sea Aug. 19, 2013. (Photo: Ramon G. Go / U.S. Navy) China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China.
Militarydefensenews.com

China delivers 100 military vehicles to Lebanon

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s military has received 60 B80VJ and 40 Sinotruk Howo vehicles as part of military assistance from China. The delivery ceremony was held at the Logistic Brigade in Baabda on June 11 in the presence of China’s Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian, Chinese military attache Brig. Gen. Zheng Yuchong and Lebanonese General Inspector Maj. Gen. Milad Ishaq, representing Armed Forces Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun.
Chinateletrader.com

Australia: WTO China case chance to start talks

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne remarked on Sunday the case Canberra filed with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against China could enable a "bilateral discussion" between the two countries. "We've seen duties of over 200% applied to Australian wine. We don't believe that that is consistent with China's obligations under...
Politicsforces.net

China's Military Power: How Does It Compare To The UK And US?

Chinese military might has been a topic of concern for the modern western world. Months after announcing a sixth consecutive single-digit increase to its defence budget, China has been forced to defend its development as "peaceful". The International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) has examined the power of China's People's...
Aerospace & Defense101 WIXX

U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A U.S. warship has again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, a week after the Chinese-claimed island reported the largest incursion https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-largest-incursion-yet-by-chinese-air-force-2021-06-15 to date of Chinese air force jets in Taiwan’s air defence zone. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military Should Worry: China’s Navy Is Training for War in the South China Sea

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has continued to maintain a presence in the neutral waters of the South China Sea, which Beijing doesn’t actually see as so neutral. The PLAN has continued to increase in size, and earlier this year the latest Type 052D guided-missile destroyer, the Nanning, entered service and has recently made its public debut in an exercise in the contested region.
Foreign PolicyCenter for Strategic and International Studies

The Changing Nature and Implications of Russian Military Transfers to China

Russian-Chinese military transfers have increased sharply since 2015. These have been highlighted by a series of important arms transactions, including landmark contracts in 2015 for the sale of Su-35 combat aircraft and S-400 air defense systems worth $5 billion, followed by a series of important transactions involving the transfer of helicopters, submarine technology, and aircraft engines. Joint technology projects have been especially important due to their expansion into new areas such as missile defense, taking on greater strategic importance. Together with an increase in combined exercises, joint air patrols, and key leader engagements, the resumption of large-scale arms transfers has contributed to a growing military convergence between Russia and China while enhancing their strategic partnership. These transfers are also advancing China’s military expansion in the western Pacific, helping to tilt the regional balance more in China’s favor.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Prepare for War,' China Military Warns in New Propaganda Poster for Taiwan

The Chinese military has released a flurry of pictures and videos showing battle-ready troops in training exercises as part of a new propaganda drive aimed at Taiwan. Articles published by the information arm of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) 80th Group Army carried stark warnings for "splittists" and a poster reading "prepare for war." The campaign material was widely shared on Wednesday by users on China's popular social media services Weibo and WeChat.
POTUSWashington Times

Navy warship challenges China with Taiwan Strait voyage

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer sailed through the disputed Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest show of force aimed at keeping the status of the 100-mile waterway as international waters and challenge claims by China. The USS Curtis Wilbur, an Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer, conducted a routine passage of...