Sales tax holiday set for water- and energy-efficient products

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding families and businesses that they can save on the purchase of certain water- and energy-efficient products during the state’s Water-Efficient Products and Energy Star sales tax holidays.

The holidays, created by the Texas Legislature, take place Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31. The Texas Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save about $13.4 million in state and local sales tax.

This is the sixth year for the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Products displaying a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.

The sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only.

There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products Texans can purchase tax free.

During the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, certain energy-efficient products displaying the Energy Star logo can be purchased tax free, including air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.