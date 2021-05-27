Cancel
Norie Sato to reflect on parkway public art installation

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 22 days ago
In celebration of Fort Worth Public Art’s upcoming 20th anniversary, staff members sat down with Norie Sato, commissioned artist for the 2015 public art project on Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Sato will reflect on her experience creating the cut-glass and stone mosaics for the parkway that represent wild bird species seen around local waterways.

Ten mosaic columns that mark places where water crosses under the parkway and six bridge monuments with two major mosaics each make up the project. Images of water fowl and water-related creatures found in the Trinity River watershed produced in glass mosaics are inspired by local photographers’ photos. Sculptures cap the columns.

Watch the full interview and keep up with the ongoing anniversary series.

Photo: Norie Sato created images of water fowl and water creatures found within the Trinity River watershed.

