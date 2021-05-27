Tarrant County to host COVID-19 walk-up clinic in Sundance Square

Tarrant County residents will have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the heart of downtown Fort Worth.

On Friday, May 28, Tarrant County Public Health will host a COVID-19 pop-up clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Sundance Square Pavilion.

The clinic will operate on Fridays for the next six weeks. While no appointment is required, residents must register onsite before getting vaccinated.

All three vaccines are being offered.

Ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently available for ages 18 and up.

“We are proud to partner with Sundance Square to get shots in the arms of Tarrant County residents,” said Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. “This is a wonderful location in the heart of downtown Fort Worth where anyone who is eligible can walk up and get a shot. Getting vaccinated allows you to visit downtown Fort Worth and other public gathering places without worrying. That is why it is vitally important that we get more residents vaccinated.”

Free parking is available at Sundance Square Garage No. 3, 345 W. Third St., and Sundance Square Garage No. 4, 201 W. Sixth St.

Photo: Sundance Square Pavilion can be accessed from East Third Street.

