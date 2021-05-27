Walleye fishing on Lake Mille Lacs

The lack of winter and spring snowfall has resulted in low water levels and water temperatures will be warmer than average. These warmer water temperatures will cause the surface temperatures to be higher than normal earlier in the year, so anglers will have to fish deeper during the middle of the day than they are used to. Trout and Arctic Grayling may feed near the surface in the very early morning and just before nightfall. Bear Canyon Lake is steep, as well as deep. There is little shallow water, except at the upper end of the lake. Fish using small spinners and lures. Bait anglers should try fishing with a worm and bobber. Fly anglers using a float tube can find solitude at Bear Canyon Lake, especially on weekdays. However, fly-fishing from shore or wading is difficult because the tree line comes right to the water’s edge, and the water gets deep close to shore. The lake is stocked once a month from April to September with Rainbow Trout. Green sunfish were illegally introduced to Bear Canyon Lake and there are no limits on them. Kids can try a small hook with a worm under a bobber during the warmer parts of the day to catch sunfish when the trout aren’t biting.