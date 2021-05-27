What to Do After A Sexual Assault: Know Your Rights as a Victim of Sexual Assault in Texas

**If you are in immediate danger, please call 911. Go to your closest emergency room. If you are no longer in immediate danger, the first step you must take after a sexual assaulted is to go to the closest hospital emergency room. Any person who has been sexually assaulted in the state of Texas has the right to receive emergency care at no cost to them, even without insurance. It is important that the victim of the sexual assault does not change clothes, it is also important not to shower or take a bath before visiting the emergency room. If the victim changes clothes before going to the hospital, bring the clothes that were worn at the time of the assault to the emergency room.