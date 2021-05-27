Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Apple, USPS, H-P, Dove, KitchenAid Among Tribeca X Award Finalists

SHOOT Online
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompetition honors the best brand and filmmaker collaborations across feature film, shorts, episodic series, immersive. Tribeca Festival has unveiled the finalists and jury for this year’s Tribeca X Awards, which celebrates the best brand and filmmaker collaborations of the year across four categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Episodic Series and Immersive. The finalists represent brands ranging from The U.S. Postal Service to Apple Inc., Hewlett-Packard, KitchenAid, IWC Schaffhausen, Square, Dove Hair/Unilever Entertainment, as well as MongoDB. The selected finalists’ work will be screened online during the Festival from June 9-20.

www.shootonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenaid#Tribeca#H P#The U S Postal Service#Apple Inc#Operation Santa#Post Offices#American#Walmart Associates#Apple Inc#Tbwa#Iphone#Coffee Shop Names Brand#Schaffhausen Agency#Indian#Hewlett Packard Agency#Red Glass Pictures#Maplewood Middle School#Kitchenaid Agency#Ventureland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
Related
Brooklyn, NYt2conline.com

Tribeca Festival Jury and Art Award Winners

The 20th annual Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, announced the winning storytellers in its competition categories at this year’s awards ceremony today at Spring Studios. Awards were given in the following competition categories: U.S. Narrative, International Narrative, Documentary; Short Films, Immersive, the Nora Ephron Award, and the first-ever Podcast and Games categories. For the first time ever, Italian eyewear brand, Persol, presented the award to the 2021 Best Actor, U.S. Narrative recipient.
EconomySHOOT Online

EY Announces Justin Wineburgh of Alkemy X As An Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform Greater Philadelphia and beyond. --(SPW)-- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that President & CEO Justin Wineburgh ofAlkemy X was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
Musicapplevis.com

Be My Eyes and Voice Dream Reader Among Winners of 2021 Apple Design Awards

Apple has announced the winners of this year's prestigious Apple Design Awards; and it's thrilling that two of these will be familiar to most in our community - Be My Eyes and Voice Dream Reader. The awards honor excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design....
TechnologyMac Observer

WWDC21 Apple Design Awards Winners and Finalists

Each year at WWDC, Apple’s Design Awards celebrate the apps which have surprised, delighted, wowed, and otherwise impressed Apple’s internal panel of judges. This year there were six finalists in each of six categories (with a bit of overlap). Of those six finalists, two winners per category were crowned, one for Apps, and one for Games. Links to all of the winners and finalists are presented for you here!
BusinessMySanAntonio

Google to open first retail store steps away from Apple in NYC

Google will open its first retail store in New York City, highlighting the internet giant's effort to promote its consumer hardware devices. The store, in Manhattan's trendy Chelsea neighborhood, will open to the public Thursday, the Mountain View, California-based company said Wednesday in a blog post. The shop, which is a block away from rival Apple Inc.'s 14th Street store, occupies part of the first floor of Google's New York offices.
Businessthehighlandsun.com

Announcing the 2021 Adobe Experience Maker Awards Finalists

At Adobe, we are always inspired by the ways our customers are transforming their businesses through groundbreaking digital experiences. Even though this past year presented many challenges, Adobe Experience Cloud customers continued to innovate and push digital boundaries, demonstrating how bringing together the right mix of creativity, content, and data can improve every experience.
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Netflix Producing New Series About The Launch Of Spotify: What You Need To Know

Netflix Inc (NYSE: NFLX) is producing a six-part dramatic series on how Swedish entrepreneur Daniel Ek launched Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). What Happened: According to a Variety report, the series is based on the book “Spotify Untold” by business journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud and will follow how Ek and his business partners launched their service in the face of a skeptical music industry.
Businessdigitalcommerce360.com

Shopify expands ecommerce pact with Google and Facebook

(Bloomberg)—Shopify Inc. will open up its e-commerce checkout system to all retailers selling through Google and Facebook Inc., expanding an existing collaboration with the two U.S. giants and marking the first time the Canadian technology company has offered a product to merchants that don’t use its platform. Shoppers who connect...
Electronicseasybranches.com

Beats Studio Buds launched – Apple’s earbuds for Androids - MyBroadband

Apple Inc. announced the $149.99 Studio Buds wireless earphones, the latest addition to its Beats headphones line and a strong signal for how the company divides its two competing personal-audio brands. IOL. 23 hours ago. Samsung is likely to unveil its new foldable smartphone in August, industry insiders said, amid...
Businesstalkingbiznews.com

Frier named team leader for big tech at Bloomberg, Turner named senior editor

Brad Stone, senior executive editor for technology at Bloomberg News, and Tom Giles, executive editor for global technology, sent out the following on Tuesday:. Team, we have some exciting news. Effective immediately, Sarah Frier will become Team Leader for big tech, where she will oversee coverage of the biggest and...
MoviesTV Grapevine

Tribeca Film Selection Fathom Headed to Apple TV

Tribeca Film selection Fathom is headed to Apple TV later on this month. In case you missed the festival, here is a sneak peek and information on the film. “I’m trying to start a conversation”, proclaims Dr. Michelle Fournet, an American researcher studying the communication of humpback whales. As she enlists a team to aid her study in Alaska, we follow Dr. Ellen Garland, a Scottish researcher in French Polynesia scrutinizing how such patterns evolve, even across oceans and continents. For these women, this is an ambitious opportunity for rich discoveries—but it also provides them the environment that they feel the most at ease in, by connecting with a creature that has mystified humanity for generations. Filmmaker and cinematographer Drew Xanthopoulos returns to Tribeca with the visually stunning Fathom, a thought-provoking documentary that prompts the audience to immerse itself in a sensorial experience of awe and wonder. Xanthopoulos eschews sit-down interviews in favor of poetic narration, having both scientists convey their thoughts like a research log. The majestic quality of these mammals, alongside the palpable dedication of these women, carries through the narrative. With Fathom, Xanthopoulos explores a universal idea—the search for connection—within the parameters of an environmental documentary, resulting in a thoughtful film that is both larger-than-life in its cinematic imagery as well as strikingly intimate and personal. —The Tribeca Film Festival.
Technologywallstreetpr.com

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) To Eliminate Passwords

A new authentication technology feature is here. Apple Inc (NASDAQ : AAPL) has started testing passkeys. The new technology, which is more secure and easy to use as passwords, will come later this year with new iPhones, iPods, and Macs. The first step requires you to set up an account...
Technologymodernreaders.com

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Food & Drinksinvezz.com

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

How Will California’s new restaurant delivery law affect Grubhub, Doordash?. Food delivery giants GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), and recent market newcomer DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) could see their businesses impacted by a new California law that comes into effect on Jan. 1, The Wall Street Journal reported. The new law As…
Electronicseasybranches.com

IKEA and Sonos built a speaker into a piece of wall art - Engadget

The latest IKEA and Sonos collaboration has been leaked and teased multiple times, but today the officially unveiling the SYMFONISK picture frame WiFi speaker. Apple Inc. announced the $149.99 Studio Buds wireless earphones, the latest addition to its Beats headphones line and a strong signal for how the company divides its two competing personal-audio brands.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications' (VZ) Verizon Media to be Acquired by Apollo Funds (APO) for $5 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo") today announced that funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the "Apollo Funds") entered into an agreement to acquire Verizon Media for $5 billion. Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the company, which will be known as Yahoo at close of the transaction and continue to be led by CEO Guru Gowrappan.
Businesssiliconangle.com

UK investigation will probe Apple and Google’s dominance in mobile ecosystems

The U.K. competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple Inc. and Google Inc.’s dominance in mobile ecosystems and whether that market power harms users and other businesses. The Competition and Markets Authority will be digging into what they describe as the firms’ “effective duopoly” in operating systems, app stores...