The Gering City Band has been in town for over 100 years, according to director Randy Raines. After a year off due to COVID, it will be returning to Legion Park this summer. Raines, who will be directing his 25th season with the Gering City Band, said having a city band was a popular concept in the late 1800s-early 1900s, but it’s stuck around in Gering and continues to have quite the following.