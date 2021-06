With three brilliant minifigures and a long-awaited second run at a truly unique ship, 75316 Mandalorian Starfighter is almost the perfect LEGO Star Wars set. Almost. My, that’s a small box. Yes, it is, but this is no 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar box appreciation situation – for the beauty of the art across the front and back of 75316 Mandalorian Starfighter’s box, we’re not here to pass too much immediate comment on it (more on that later), even if at £50, yes it does feel a little small, and a little light.