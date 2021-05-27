59Fifty Flagship Hawaii 59Fifty Fitted Cap by 808allday x New Era
808allday goes for a popular light tone for the summer rendition of one of their staple hat designs. Brave the sunny day ahead while rocking the 59Fifty Flagship Hawaii 59Fifty Fitted Cap. The fabric used for the dome and uppervisor is in teal color. For the front design, 808allday rendered a 59Fifty logo in a black and white embroidery, with the size number replaced by “Hawaii” written in an Old English font. The material used for the undervisor has a black and gray camouflage pattern. Embroidered in black on the left panel is the New Era logo. Click here for purchase details.strictlyfitteds.com