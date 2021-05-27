Cancel
Video Games

Vienna Connection Now Available From Portal Games

tabletopgamingnews.com
 22 days ago

The next episode in the Detective line of games from Portal Games, Vienna Connection, is now available. Not everything is beer gardens and sausages along the Danube. Head in there and partake in some Cold War-era espionage for your side. From the website:

tabletopgamingnews.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Grand Space Sim Game 'Infinite Lagrange' Available Now on PC and Mobile

Infinite Lagrange is the latest game from NetEase and it’s available now. Here’s what you need to know about this space cross-platform game. If you’re in the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, in addition to 31 other regions, you can play Infinite Lagrange. But what exactly is it? It’s described as an empire-building space exploration title where you can trek out into space, build a fleet, and of course, embark on conquest.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Fantasy Flight Games: Now Available – ‘Coils of Power’

It’s a new Dynasty Pack for Legend of the Five Rings. Will you be corrupted by the Coils of Power. The Emerald Empire faces war on all sides. Mighty armies stamp across the realm, and hordes of horrifying Shadowlands monsters menace Rokugan from the south. The Great Clans have been tempted in countless ways—will dissension and self-interest triumph over unity? Can anyone bring Rokugan together in its hour of need?
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Immerse Gaming Software Hive Available Now

Spatial audio has been gaining popularity in recent and game audio companies are finding new ways to bring this sound experience to gamers. Last year Embody released Immerse Gaming software, which brought spatial sound to a select group of headsets. Today Embody releases Hive, the newest member of the Immerse Gaming ecosystem which is designed to work with any headset. Hive has presets for over twenty popular headset models from Audeze, Corsair, HyperX, Razer, Sennheiser and SteelSeries. Gamers whose headsets are not among those brands can use generic profiles that match the type of headset they are using. This allows the headset to maintain their own signature sound profile while giving a greater sense of immersion through spatial audio.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Trifox Action-Adventure Indie Game Demo Now Available On Steam

Glowfish Interactive, an independent video game developer based in Belgium, has announced that their premier game, the action-adventure game Trifox, will be coming to Steam, the Nintendo Switch, the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms! The game will be launched in Q1 of 2022, but a demo is currently available on Steam.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Game Builder Garage is now available

One of the more intriguing recent games to be shown off for the Nintendo Switch is Game Builder Garage, and after surprisingly little hype, it’s already available. The title, which costs $40 in Canada, allows players to create their own games within it. In a sense, it reminds me of Project Spark or Dreams, but done in a more approachable, Nintendo way.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

CONTROL is now available for free on Epic Games Store

Epic Games has announced that Remedy’s CONTROL is available for free on Epic Games Store for a limited time. From today and until June 17th, PC gamers can visit its EGS page and acquire their free copy. CONTROL was one of the first games that took advantage of real-time ray...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT’s EP 2 // FORMATION player card now available through Prime Gaming

VALORANT‘s one-year anniversary is the gift that keeps on giving. Riot is celebrating one year of VALORANT with a number of YR1 events, such as gifting players three limited-edition player cards that represent the tac shooter’s first three episodes. Players can now redeem the EP 2 // FORMATION player card for free through Prime Gaming, available to all Prime members.
Video Gamesitch.io

Version 2.0 Now Available

In advance of tomorrow's release of The Shape On The Ground - Steam Edition, Itch.io's version was updated with all of the same Quality-of-Life improvements of the latter. The Steam Edition still has content exclusive to it, and NOT available in the Itch.io version, but now you can download a more stable 2.0 build, with new menus, bug fixes and new tutorial elements added to it.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Summer Game Fest Demos Are Now Available - News

Xbox and Geoff Keighley announced last week ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo event will be making a return this year from June 15 through June 21 with 40 playable demos. At the time only five games were confirmed to have demos - Sable, Lake, The Riftbreaker, Echo Generation, and Tunic.
Video Gamestalkandroid.com

Google Play Pass is now available with more games in more countries

Fresh after Verizon’s announcement that it would reward its Unlimited customers with up to a year’s free subscription to Google’s Play Pass, a bunch of new gaming titles has been added with the service being available in a number of new countries, 48 in fact. The new gaming additions to...
Technologynerdist.com

Cities Around the World Connected with Real-Time Video ‘Portals’

The big dreamers among us yearn for a voyage into deep space. The existentialists favor time-travel. But one science fiction concept above all others caters to the whims of the pragmatists. Portals! Ah, yes. Portals. Instantaneous transports from one part of the physical realm to another. Iconized by feats of imagination like Stargate, Masters of the Universe, and (of course) Portal. And one of several grand speculative concepts that we haven’t made much headway on bringing to life. Until now. (Well, kind of.)
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Christmastime from Vienna to Basel 2021

Open a gift wrapped in glowing lights and sights of the inviting beauty of Christmas markets on the Danube and Rhine River. Embark on special departures for the festive season in Europe’s most beautiful Christmas markets and festivities. Enjoy the jolly atmosphere on our decorated Suite Ships® as you delight in the sights, smells, and tastes of local Christmas traditions along your river cruise. Enjoy stunning winter views on the Danube with the warm glow of Christmas markets, beautifully adorned with ageless traditions.
Video GamesTimes Union

Batter Up! iiRcade Announces Stadium Hero '96 Now Available in Game Store

IiRcade will bring its first baseball game to the platform with the launch of Stadium Heroes ‘96 from Data East. iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Stadium Hero ‘96, initially developed by Data East and officially licensed by G-MODE Corporation, is now available in the iiRcade Store.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Darkest Dungeon is now available on Xbox Game Pass Cloud

Xbox has added Darkest Dungeon to its Game Pass subscription service, giving users the chance to play the game across PC, console and cloud devices. Darkest Dungeon is technically already playable on mobile, as it received an iOS port back in 2017. The Cloud version does have some benefits though, such as being able to stream it directly from a cloud server and therefore not having to worry about storage space on your phone.
Video Gamesthewestonforum.com

The main collection is now available

From yesterday Thursday there is the new Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Fans can look forward to a 3D version of a total of three popular titles. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is now available from KOEI TECMO Europe. The package from developer NINJA is available digitally for the respective platforms.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Runescape is now available on Android as a free-to-play game

Runescape is a classic MMO that's currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. Publisher Jagex announced Runescape is launching on mobile devices today, with PC cross-play and cross-progression. The game's launch is rife with problems, as users complain about the lag and the UI. Jagex today announced it's bringing the classic MMORPG...