Vienna Connection Now Available From Portal Games

Spatial audio has been gaining popularity in recent and game audio companies are finding new ways to bring this sound experience to gamers. Last year Embody released Immerse Gaming software, which brought spatial sound to a select group of headsets. Today Embody releases Hive, the newest member of the Immerse Gaming ecosystem which is designed to work with any headset. Hive has presets for over twenty popular headset models from Audeze, Corsair, HyperX, Razer, Sennheiser and SteelSeries. Gamers whose headsets are not among those brands can use generic profiles that match the type of headset they are using. This allows the headset to maintain their own signature sound profile while giving a greater sense of immersion through spatial audio.