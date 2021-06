I've recently been working on this game, and have been in contact with many people regarding helping this project! I've been in the walks with many music producers (who have worked on Puppet Combo Games, Resident Evil and Metal Gear Solid) and 3D artists! This project seems to be blowing up still, even after 5 months of release. I want this to be a perfect debut of what I can do as an indie developer, so a few people have asked about backing/pre-purchasing. So, I decided to create a Kickstarter! I've placed the budget of £1000 as this will allow me to create the following: