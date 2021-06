Sticky stuff is all the rage in the baseball world right now. Will we see pitchers suddenly losing strikeouts due to a reduce in spin rate? Will ERAs suddenly shoot up leading to more offense? Will that early round ace you drafted suddenly turn into a pumpkin? These are all the questions that fantasy baseball players are having to worry about right now. That is on top of the one constant question we have had all season - who will get the next save opportunity for the Reds?