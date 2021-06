Fantasy Flight Games is getting ahead of the Halloween curve as they announce a brand new board game set in Arkham Horror Files universe. In an official press release, the studio revealed the board game Unfathomable. It is a board game set in 1913 on the cruise ship SS Atlantica on its way back to Boston, Massachusetts. But the cruise takes a turn for the uncanny with passengers suffering dark dreams and horrific visions. Shortly thereafter a body is found in the ship's chapel along with the horrible signs of some dark ritual. Finally, it seems that not everyone on the ship is who they say they are, some may be grotesque creatures, hybrids of the Deep Ones, trying to sink the ship from the inside.