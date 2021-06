I do not know about you all, but games nights for myself can get a little messy sometimes. We often incorporate drinking games into our tabletop games to add some more gamble to the dynamic. What I was excited about is the brand new tabletop combination of drinking games and an outright campaign, where your health is determined by the drink that is in your glass. In the fantastical Kickstarter campaign, Heroes of Barcadia by Rollacrit.