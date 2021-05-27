Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

DFS Plays of the Day – May 27

By Ryan Amore
pitcherlist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Amore previews Thursday's DFS slate. Tonight’s main slate on DraftKings features just six games, though that could be whittled down to five with a potential rainout lurking in Chicago where the White Sox will be hosting the Orioles. Top SP: Chris Bassitt OAK ($8,300 DK, $9,100 FD) vs. LAA.

www.pitcherlist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Baseball Bats#Orioles#Dfs Plays Of#The White Sox#Angels#Csw#Reds Nationals#K Bb#Cws#Bal#Sf#Lad Alex Wood#Dodgers#Astros#Indians#Laa#Oak#Ari#Stl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Propels Angels to win

Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox. Ohtani went hitless in his first four at-bats Sunday, but he blasted a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning of the contest. Ohtani has gone 4-for-13 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and six strikeouts in the last three games.
MLBwcn247.com

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani followed with his major league high-tying 12th home run, tucked just inside the Pesky Pole in right field. It was Ohtani’s second homer of the series and stopped Boston’s three-game winning streak.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Allows four runs in no-decision

Bassitt yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Twins. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Most of the damage against Bassitt came on a Max Kepler three-run shot in the second inning. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up another run in the third but got through the fourth and fifth frames without too much of a threat. His season ERA jumped to 3.88 through 53.1 innings. Bassitt is lined up to face the Angels on the road next weekend.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Ohtani’s 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...
MLBSacramento Bee

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#419Oakland Athletics#420Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins will host the Oakland Athletics on Sunday in the final game of the three-game series. The A's took the opening game of the series 6-1 on a -106 money line and +148 run line price on Friday. All six of Oakland's runs came by way of four home runs.
MLBParadise Post

Visibly frustrated with umpiring, A’s rally to claim series against Twins

The Oakland A’s turned a series of unlucky, confusing umpiring calls into a comeback victory in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday. The A’s 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins handed them the series win and improved their record to 25-17. With that, the A’s hold onto first place by a half game with the Houston Astros, hot on their tail, coming to Oakland next.
MLBLancaster Online

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBNBC Sports

Shohei Ohtani's go-ahead HR in ninth inning stuns Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were just one out away from completing an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, but Shohei Ohtani had other plans. The Sox trailed 4-0 early and entered the fifth inning down 4-1. Boston scored four times in the...
MLBYardbarker

Matt Barnes gives up two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani, blows first save of season as Red Sox fail to close out series against Angels in 6-5 loss

The Red Sox were one out away from securing a three-game sweep over the Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday, but fell short of doing so in heart-breaking fashion. With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the ninth inning, Sox closer Matt Barnes got a struggling Mike Trout to hit a pop fly to right field for what looked to be the final out of the game.
MLBcbslocal.com

Matt Barnes Is Extremely, Incredibly Impressed By Shohei Ohtani

BOSTON (CBS) — For most of the 2021 season, Red Sox closer Matt Barnes has essentially been unhittable. Until he ran into Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Robert Kraft Excited For Tom Brady's Return To Foxboro: 'I Love Him'. Granted, Trout’s base hit on a shallow bloop to right field...
MLBNBC Sports

Bassitt, Chapman sound off after A's wild win vs. Twins

The Athletics couldn’t help but have an us-against-the-world mentality Sunday in Minnesota. Two key replay calls went against the A’s and they faced an early three-run deficit. But they clawed back in a topsy-turvy affair to take a two-run lead -- before Jake Diekman surrendered a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth. A day after the Twins used some late magic to earn a tough one-run win, the A’s didn’t fold.